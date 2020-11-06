More please: north sees burst of fine weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Maybe it gets better than this., but it’s hard to see how.
The north country was enjoying ‘late August in November’ weather Friday, with more on the way. At 2 PM, it was 63 degrees and sunny in Watertown.
But wait, there’s more.
The overnight low Friday will be a mild 50 degrees. And then - sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, sunny Tuesday. We’re supposed to hit the 70s by the first of the week. The first potential for rain is Tuesday night.
Someone we know well says ’70 in November isn’t the same as 70 in June.' True, but at this point in the year, we’ll take what we can get, with gratitude.
