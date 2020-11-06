Music returns virtually to Heuvelton venue

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pickens Opera House in Heuvelton may have been empty since the start of the pandemic, but Thursday night music filled the room for the first time in months.
It’s part of the Heuvelton Historical Society’s Odd Thursdays virtual concert series.
They are streamed live on Facebook on the first and third Thursdays of every month.
The concerts are free and bring live music into people’s homes. Organizers hope viewers will donate to help with the costs.
Historical society member John Danis was the first performer. He says the concerts will support local musicians and bring joy to those watching during difficult times.
“To me, music is a lifeline,” he said. “It’s an existential necessity and I can’t imagine not having my instruments to turn to or my recordings to turn to.”
Danis says musicians are booked through spring.
