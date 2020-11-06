6 new COVID-19 cases reported at Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe officials report a new spike in COVID-19 cases.
Officials reported six new cases in Akwesasne Thursday for a total of 11 active cases.
They attribute the cases to multiple sources.
The Tribe’s Health Services and public health departments from Franklin and St. Lawrence counties are conducting contct tracing.
Tribal officials caution residents to limit travel, curb their activities, and stay in their “family bubble.” They say gatherings seem to be potential sources of the spike.
The Akwesasne community has had 22 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
One person is currently hospitalized.
