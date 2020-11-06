Norwood woman killed in Thursday crash

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police have identified the woman killed in Thursday’s crash on Route 11 near Stockholm.
Killed was Miranda Vari, 36, of Norwood.
Police said Vari was headed east on Route 11 a little after noon when her vehicle rear-ended a SUV that had stopped to turn onto Old Close Road.
Vari’s vehicle went off the road and rolled over. Vari was thrown from it, and died at the scene of the crash.
The woman operating the other vehicle, Donna Blanchard, 72, of Potsdam, was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she was treated for chest pains.
State police said the death is considered accidental, but their investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.