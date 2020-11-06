NY Democrats' bid for a supermajority remains uncertain

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The fate of Democrats' bid for a supermajority in New York’s Legislature remains uncertain as election officials prepared to start counting a mountain of absentee ballots.
Democrats need two more Senate seats for a veto-proof majority. The party had hoped anger at President Donald Trump would translate into big gains for Democrats in New York, especially in suburban areas.
But their expected “blue wave” doesn’t appear to have happened.
Results in both legislative and congressional races are likely to take some time to become clear as counties count at least 1.2 million absentee ballots in the days ahead.
