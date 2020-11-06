Program helps soldiers find agriculture careers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Military service members learn a lot of skills that set them up nicely for a career in agriculture.
Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Cathy Moore talked on 7 News This Morning about the Farm Ops program which helps them make the transition.
Watch the video above for her interview.
The program helps connect veterans and soldiers transitioning out of military service with careers in agriculture.
You can call 315-788-8450 to find out more or visit ccejefferson.org.
