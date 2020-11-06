Several days of warm, sunny weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s warm weather ahead that extends well into next week.
Friday starts out mild with temperatures already in the 50s.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Skies will be clear overnight and we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
It will be sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s both days.
It will be mostly sunny and around 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It will be mostly sunny and around 50 on Thursday.
