St. Lawrence County reports 11 new COVID cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of COVID cases in St. Lawrence County continues to grow.
County health officials reported another 11 cases Friday.
That brings to 58 the number of active cases in the county, and a total of 462 since the pandemic began.
For context, last Friday - one week ago - the county reported 404 cases, 39 of which were active.
Massena, Potsdam and Canton are the three parts of the county with the most COVID, according to a map posted by county officials.
A total of eight people are hospitalized.
399 people have recovered from the virus, while five people have died.
