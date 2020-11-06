Stanley F. Monnat, 90, formerly of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stanley F. Monnat, 90, formerly of Route 126, Castorland, died Friday morning, November 6, 2020 in Lowville.
Stanley was born on October 4, 1930 in Croghan, the son of the late Harrison and Maude (Hanno) Monnat. He attended Father Leo Memorial School. Stanley served in the Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He married the former Norma Boliver on June 25, 1955 at St. Anthony’s Church, Indian River, NY. For 42 years he worked at Climax MFG in Castorland as a carpenter and retired in 1992. The couple sold their home on Route 126 recently and moved to Lowville.
He was a communicant of St. James Church in Carthage and a life member of the Lowville VFW and the Croghan American Legion.
Stanley is survived by his wife: Norma Monnat of Lowville, one son: Tom (Brenda) Monnat of Croghan; six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, two sisters: Louise Albertson of Lowville and Janice Anderson of Port Leyden and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by a two sons, Gary and Tim Monnat, a daughter, Kelly Garrison, a grandson, David Monnat, two brothers, Niles and Robert Monnat and a sister, Dorothy Boliver.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 9 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Stephens Cemetery, Croghan. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
