Stanley F. Monnat, 90, formerly of Castorland

Stanley was born on October 4, 1930 in Croghan, the son of the late Harrison and Maude (Hanno) Monnat. He attended Father Leo Memorial School. Stanley served in the Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He married the former Norma Boliver on June 25, 1955 at St. Anthony’s Church, Indian River, NY. For 42 years he worked at Climax MFG in Castorland as a carpenter and retired in 1992. The couple sold their home on Route 126 recently and moved to Lowville.