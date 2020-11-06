Woman accused of forging checks from school PTO account

November 6, 2020

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown woman is accused of pilfering money from a schools' Parent-Teacher Organization account.

State police say 24-year-old Amber Wells allegedly cashed three forged checks from the Theresa Primary School PTO account for a total of $2,400.

She was charged with three counts each of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree falsifying business records.

Wells was arraigned in Watertown city court and released on her own recognizance.

