Adams Center home destroyed by fire

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - A home in Adams Center is destroyed after a fire Saturday night.
Officials say neighbors called for help when they noticed smoke coming from the front of the home on Sandy Acres Lane.
Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, they were greeted with heavy smoke from most areas of the home.
Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire in about five minutes, but not before it ravaged the back of the home, destroying a back bedroom and bathroom. Officials are calling the home a total loss.
One occupant of the house and one firefighter were transported to Samaritan Medical Center for smoke inhalation, no injuries were reported.
Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.