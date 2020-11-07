Crash victim’s father: “I just don’t want him to be a John Doe”

TOWN OF HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) -Police still have not identified the victim of an October 29th crash in the town of Hammond.
But Jason and Heather Turner know who it was – their son.
“I just want his name out there. I just don’t want him to be a John Doe," said Jason.
“We want people to know he was Dylan Mumford-Turner. And he has a family that loved him," said Heather.
Firefighters had responded to a call of a vehicle fire on Route 12, someone trapped inside. It was Dylan’s truck. It took the Turners two days to drive to St. Lawrence County from Georgia. Since, they’ve waited on a final ID. They haven’t been able to retrieve – or see – his remains. They say nobody is telling them much. So they wait.
“We’re just sitting here," said Jason.
“Waiting. Waiting," replied Heather.
“We’re waiting to get him cremated so we can bring him home,” said Jason.
When 7 News inquired with coroner Kevin Crosby, he said the body has been tentatively identified as Dylan Paul Mumford-Turner. But they’re waiting on a DNA test. It’s part of a state police investigation.
Pain and loss and frustration. That’s what 7 News reporter Keith Benman heard and saw from the Turners. And they still don’t have a date certain for when their son will finally be identified as the victim of that horrible crash.
In the meantime, they want people here to know he was loved.
“He was the kindest, most gentle soul you’d ever meet," said Heather.
“If you needed to move and he didn’t know you, he would be right at your door and loading his truck up,” said Jason.
We’ve reached out to police to see the status of the DNA test , as of Saturday we haven’t heard back.
