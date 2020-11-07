Cuomo: “Today we go forward in hope and progress."

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement regarding Democrat Joe Biden’s victory earlier that afternoon.
Governor Cuomo said:
“This is a historic day. After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Congratulations to my good friend President-Elect Joe Biden and to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Today we go forward in hope and progress."
After more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing, Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.