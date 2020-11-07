Firefighters in Watertown save a Waite Avenue home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -A fire on Waite Avenue in Watertown is contained but under investigation.
Saturday evening, fire officials say they responded to 522 Waite Ave after getting a call about a fire on the exterior of the building.
Crews on scene were able to extinguish the fire but did have to pull away some of the siding to do so.
The fire reached into the front of the house, but firefighters caught it before it could extend any further.
Officials say there were 4 people home at the time but all got out safely with no injuries.
