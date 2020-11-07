Frederick E. Lothrop, 90, of Chaumont

Fred married Eileen Hicks on December 29, 1956 in Poland, Maine. They lived in Maine for two years before moving to Watertown, NY where Fred worked for Babson Brothers Dairy Equipment as a District Manager. The family also lived in Calcium for many years and moved to Flower Ave west in Watertown in 1984. For many years, Fred was a self- employed electrical contractor and was later employed as a vocational instructor for the NYS Department of Corrections at the Watertown Correctional Facility, where he retired in 1995. Fred and Eileen then moved to Chaumont in 1996 where they have lived since. Fred, Eileen, and their family also spent many years at their summer home at Shangri-la.