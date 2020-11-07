CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frederick E. Lothrop, 90 of Chaumont, died November 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Fred was born on March 25, 1930, in Lewiston Maine, the son of Viola and Harold Lothrop. He graduated in 1948 from Mechanic Falls High School in Mechanic Falls, Maine. In 1950, Fred enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. and was in the Korean War. He was very proud of being a Veteran and always participated in Veteran’s Day events in the community and at Jefferson Community College. After Fred got of the service, he returned to Maine where he graduated from Maine Vocational Tech after two years.
Fred married Eileen Hicks on December 29, 1956 in Poland, Maine. They lived in Maine for two years before moving to Watertown, NY where Fred worked for Babson Brothers Dairy Equipment as a District Manager. The family also lived in Calcium for many years and moved to Flower Ave west in Watertown in 1984. For many years, Fred was a self- employed electrical contractor and was later employed as a vocational instructor for the NYS Department of Corrections at the Watertown Correctional Facility, where he retired in 1995. Fred and Eileen then moved to Chaumont in 1996 where they have lived since. Fred, Eileen, and their family also spent many years at their summer home at Shangri-la.
Fred and Eileen were foster parents for almost 30 years for the House of Good Shepherd and provided a safe home for many children over the years. Many of those children still stay in touch with them and they are very proud about the influence they had for so many children. The children are all so fortunate to have had Fred and Eileen as part of their lives.
Fred is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eileen, sons Frederick Jr., Watertown, Jerri (Deanna), Chaumont and his three grandchildren Ashley Lothrop (Jeremy Youngs), Joshua (Brittany) Lothrop, and Cody (Karlie Maloney), all of Chaumont. He also had his buddy and the apple of his eye his great-granddaughter, Amira Faith Youngs, and two additional great -grandchildren (one due in November and one due in May 2021). His honorary “daughter” Lynne Rhone Schweinsberg and her family. His sisters, Louise Roberts, Ruth Verrill, Ann Cordell, and Nancy Pratt- Knowlton and a brother Roger Lothrop all of Maine. Many nieces, nephews and extended family and too many friends to mention.
Fred is predeceased by a son, Johnny who passed away in 1960, his parents Viola and Harold Lothrop, a sister, Arlene LaBlanc, and a brother Earl Lothrop.
Fred truly enjoyed watching his grandchildren when they participated in sports at Lyme Central School and Jefferson Community College. He was a supporter of Lyme Central School, where his daughter-in-law is the school board President. He enjoyed spending time in his garden, feeding the birds and loved living on the Chaumont River. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, which are too many to name.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County and especially his nurse, Anna Rascoe, for all of their support for Fred and his family during his final weeks.
Arrangements are with Frederick Brothers Funeral Home in Theresa New York. As per Fred’s wishes, there will be no services or funeral. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Instead of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
