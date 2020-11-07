H. George VanAlstyne, 86, of Chaumont

He was born on April 23, 1934 in Watertown, NY, son of Harold J. and Emma D. (Thompson) VanAlstyne. He spent most of his childhood in the Chaumont area and graduated from Lyme Central School in 1952. He worked for Merchant Lumber for 4 years and Thousand Islands State Park for 4 years. George was a milk tester for 10 years before becoming a dairy farmer in 1970 and retiring in 2006.