Honoring a legacy of planting trees at Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was an early start at Thompson Park as people came together to participate in some community service.
The day started with a plaque unveiling for former Watertown Mayor Tom Walker. His environmental footprint helped to start many green organizations in Watertown.
City officials decided to honor him with one of his favorite activities: planting trees.
“Well, it’s nice to be recognized, but I didn’t do it for that. I do it because it is good for the community and good for the city,” said Walker.
After the ceremony, the community split into small groups to plant more trees.
Throughout the park, 49 bare root trees are being planted. These specific trees were picked because they are suitable for cold conditions.
Members of several different organizations came to help, including 17 students from Immaculate Heart Central School.
One of those students, Stacia Barber, came up to the park with two of her friends. She explained how deep they had to dig to keep the trees firm.
“They said we had to dig enough so the main root is showing and there is this little bit that connects to the tree and that part has to show a little bit,” said Barber.
Planning and Community Development Director Mike Lumbis says the legacy of former Mayor Walker was a big factor in making sure this project happened.
However, having the community come together made it even better.
“He is responsible for planting just thousands of trees so it was great to plant one in his honor. and it’s just phenomenal, you know, we had a great day, a great turnout of folks from all across the community,” said Lumbis.
A great day for people to get together to continue keeping Thompson Park a great place to visit.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.