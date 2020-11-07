Loretta A. Loftus, 69, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Loretta A. Loftus, 69, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother peacefully passed away at her home in Three Mile Bay on Thursday morning, November 5, 2020.
Loretta was born in Watertown on July 10, 1951, the daughter of Peter “Peo” and Olga Paluzzi Spaziani. She graduated in 1970 from Immaculate Heart Central School. After high school, she worked as a secretary for the DEC, King & King Accountants, and Car Freshner.
On October 28, 1972, she fell in love and married Peter J. Loftus II at St. Anthony’s Church with Fr. Joseph Conti officiating. They had their first child in 1973 and raised their family of five in Watertown before retiring to Three Mile Bay.
Loretta was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother; she was our home. Her smile and laugh were infectious and her hugs always provided comfort. She continually put her family first whether it was preparing meals daily, attending every sporting event, babysitting her grandkids whenever she could, taking care of the home, driving her kids everywhere, offering advice, or just lending an ear. She was always there when we needed her. Loretta also enjoyed cooking, decorating, attending craft fairs, gardening, shopping, and taking care of her sweet black lab, Ellie, who will miss her greatly.
Along with her husband of 48 years, Peter, she is survived by her three children and their families, Tricia Cronk, Surprise, AZ and her children Seth, Lauren, and Reagan; Kristian Loftus and wife Diane, Watertown and their children Kage and Brynn; and Alisha Stahl, husband Scott, Ellenton, FL and their children Noah and Asher; mother-in-law June Loftus, Gansevoort; two brothers, Guy Spaziani and wife Nancy, Alabama; and Gerald Spaziani and wife Cindy, Watertown; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Kathy Loftus, Gansevoort, Linda Dickie and husband George, Gansevoort, and Mark Loftus and wife Debbie, Watertown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her family would like to thank the amazing staff and nurses at Hospice and her thoughtful sister-in-law, Cindy Spaziani, for the loving care they provided to Loretta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Loretta’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, at 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Church. You may live stream the mass at facebook.com/StPatrickWatertownNY. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for admittance to all services. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
