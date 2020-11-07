Loretta A. Loftus, 69, of Three Mile Bay

Loretta was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother; she was our home. Her smile and laugh were infectious and her hugs always provided comfort. She continually put her family first whether it was preparing meals daily, attending every sporting event, babysitting her grandkids whenever she could, taking care of the home, driving her kids everywhere, offering advice, or just lending an ear. She was always there when we needed her. Loretta also enjoyed cooking, decorating, attending craft fairs, gardening, shopping, and taking care of her sweet black lab, Ellie, who will miss her greatly.