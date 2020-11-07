North country residents react to Biden’s victory

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - To get a feel for how north country residents are responding to the results of the presidential election, 7 News went to the streets of Watertown Saturday afternoon, and folks told us they have mixed emotions about the change in office.
“Yes, yes like I said, I only supported some of Trumps policies, but I believe Biden was the man best man to get into office,” said Jibreel Abdulla.
“My hopes are for a better tomorrow. A brighter future for all of us. I’m excited, I’m really excited. I cried when I heard,” said Janie Barbalich.
