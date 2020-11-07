Ogdensburg Free Academy switches to remote learning

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City School District has announced Ogdensburg Free Academy will be switching to fully remote learning effective immediately.
A second positive case of COVID-19 was found among school staff. Although St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is still conducting its contact tracing procedure, a high number of school staff and students have already been identified at Ogdensburg Free Academy as having been exposed.
Remote instruction will begin Monday, November 9th and will resume through Tuesday, November 24th with hybrid Instruction commencing after the Thanksgiving Break on Monday, November 30th.
The Ogdensburg Free Academy complex will be closed Monday, November 9th through Wednesday, November 11th, to allow for a deep cleaning. Ogdensburg Free Academy will reopen for faculty and staff on Thursday, November 12th.
As of Saturday, all Ogdensburg elementary buildings will remain open for the district’s regular hybrid model.
You can read the school district’s full statement via their social media post below.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.