Saturday: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are some new cases of COVID-19 to report in Lewis County Saturday.
According to Lewis County Public Health, there are 5 new cases, bringing the county’s overall total to 181.
Five people remain hospitalized and 69 cases are said to be connected to a religious gathering cluster from a New Breman church.
410 are under quarantine with another 44 under mandatory isolation.
So far 14,240 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Lewis County.
