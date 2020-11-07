Saturday: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Lewis County

By Emily Griffin | November 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 5:34 PM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are some new cases of COVID-19 to report in Lewis County Saturday.

According to Lewis County Public Health, there are 5 new cases, bringing the county’s overall total to 181.

Five people remain hospitalized and 69 cases are said to be connected to a religious gathering cluster from a New Breman church.

410 are under quarantine with another 44 under mandatory isolation.

So far 14,240 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Lewis County.

