William S. Morrow, 91, formerly of Croghan

William was born on November 9, 1928 at the House of the Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY, the son of William Henry Morrow and Lena Safford Morrow. He was a graduate of Lowville Academy. He enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Camp Carson and Camp Hale in Colorado. He attended Cook and Baker school at Fort Sheridan, Ill and was honorably discharged as a Tech/Cpl on May 13, 1947.