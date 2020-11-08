Deacon Peter J. Lawless, 87, of Edwards

He worked at Chevrolet, GMC in Cleveland, OH and Massena, NY; then worked at Chicago Pneumatic Tool Corporation in Utica, NY; Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse, NY and then E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur, NY until his retirement in 1996. Peter was called to serve the Lord and became a Deacon on October 12, 1996. He was a member and Deacon of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edwards. He was also the Chaplin of the Edwards Fire Department, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Edwards Lions Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, reading, fishing cutting down trees and raising Black Angus. He was also a square dance caller and taught square dancing for many years.