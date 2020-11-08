Deacon Peter J. Lawless, 87, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Deacon Peter J. Lawless, age 87, of Edwards, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his wife and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
There will be calling hours for Peter on Tuesday, November 10th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edwards. Mask and social distancing are required. His funeral mass will be private for his family. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Peter was born on January 1, 1933 in Boston, MA to the late Peter and Margaret (Kean) Lawless. He graduated from high school in Roxbury, MA and then entered into the United States Navy in February of 1951, where he served in the U.S. Atlantic Submarine Force on board attack class fleet submarines. His rating at receipt of Honorable Discharge was YN1 (SS), an E-6 rating, where he qualified for advancement to Chief Petty Officer. After his service to our country, Peter attended Cornell University for four years and then went on and received his Masters Degree at Clarkson University for School of Industrial Labor Relations.
Peter married the love of his life, Mary Anne Matejcik on September 25, 1954 at the Sacred Heart Church in Edwards with Fr. John Giniven officiating. The couple just celebrated their sixty-sixth anniversary.
He worked at Chevrolet, GMC in Cleveland, OH and Massena, NY; then worked at Chicago Pneumatic Tool Corporation in Utica, NY; Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse, NY and then E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur, NY until his retirement in 1996. Peter was called to serve the Lord and became a Deacon on October 12, 1996. He was a member and Deacon of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edwards. He was also the Chaplin of the Edwards Fire Department, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Edwards Lions Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, reading, fishing cutting down trees and raising Black Angus. He was also a square dance caller and taught square dancing for many years.
Surviving is his wife, Mary Anne; three sons, Sean and Charlene Lawless, Peter and Dani Lawless and Paul Lawless and his companion, Karole Reed; three daughters, Karen Jarrell, Charlene “Charlie” and Christopher Mock, Therese and Mike Brown; three brothers, Richard, John and Robert Lawless; a sister, Anne Marie Collins; 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Peter is predeceased by a son, Kevin Lawless, a son-in-law, Jim Jarrell and a sister, Mary Hanlon.
Donations may be made in Peter’s memory to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to St. James Catholic School.
