2nd COVID-19 case found at Sackets Harbor High School, in person classes expected on Monday

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Sackets Harbor School District confirms a second student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney tells 7 News that both are high school students.
The building did shut down on Friday.
Gaffney said that was to clean and give Jefferson County Public Health time to do contact tracing.
At this point, Gaffney says the building is safe and will reopen as planned for in person learning Monday.
Gaffney does however say in a letter to the district that parents and guardians of students in grades 7 through 12 should prepare for a possible pivot to virtual learning.
However, at this point, Sackets Harbor School District still intents to hold in person instruction starting Monday.
