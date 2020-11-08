Possible COVID-19 exposure at Potsdam Ponderosa

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department says there was a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Potsdam Ponderosa.
If you were at the Ponderosa buffet/steakhouse restaurant at 185 Market Street, Potsdam on Friday, October 30th 2020 between 5 PM - 6 PM you may have been exposed.
Public Health recommends that you be tested for COVID-19 and monitor how you feel. Those experiencing symptoms are asked to talk to their primary care provider and tell them you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Testing is available and may be scheduled through local hospitals and health centers:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
This isn’t the only COVID-19 exposure alert St. Lawrence County announced Sunday, the other pertains to two bus routes in the county.
St. Lawrence County Public Health reminds you to wear a mask when in public, practice safe distancing, wash your hands, monitor how you feel, stay home if you are sick and stay local.
Any questions can be directed to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.
