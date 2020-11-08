MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rickie A. Lillie, 64, of Mannsville, died Saturday afternoon November 7, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Burial in Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY will be in the spring of 2021. There are no services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Richie was born June 19, 1956 in Watertown, NY, the son of Richard and Nancy (Richardson) Lillie. He worked construction all of his life.
He is survived by five brothers Terry Lillie, Mark Lillie, Jeff Lillie, Randy (Tina) Lillie, all of Mannsville, and Brad Lillie, Adams; one sister Elaine Lillie, Mannsville; many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents and nephew Kirk Lillie.
