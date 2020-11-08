St. Lawrence County COVID-19 exposure along bus routes

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) -The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department says a couple bus routes will be suspended following a potential COVID-19 exposure along the county’s bus lines.
Individuals who rode Routes 12 and/or 66 on the days and times listed below have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Route 12: Canton, Norwood, Potsdam, Lawrenceville, Nicholville, Hopkinton, Richville, Gouverneur
- October 28-30, 2020 – Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday
- Time: 4:45am - 9:00am and 4:00pm - 7pm
- November 2-6, 2020 – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday
- Time: 4:45am - 9:00am and 4:00pm - 7pm
Route 66: Canton, Morley, Lisbon, Heuvelton, Ogdensburg, Morristown, Brier Hill, Hammond, Edwardsville, Pope Mills, Gouverneur, Richville
- November 2-6, 2020 – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday
- Route 66: 4:15am - 9:00am
Public Health says if you were on these bus routes it is recommended that you be tested for COVID-19 and monitor how you feel. Those experiencing symptoms are asked to talk to their primary care provider and tell them you may have been exposed to COVID-19
Testing is available and may be scheduled through local hospitals and health centers:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
As an additional safety precaution, St. Lawrence County Public Transit is suspending these routes for 14 days.
St. Lawrence County Public Health reminds you to wear a mask when in public, practice safe distancing, wash your hands, monitor how you feel, stay home if you are sick and stay local.
Any questions can be directed to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.
