Sunday Sports: Watertown Wolves to release new fan gear

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves have been working hard off the ice not only putting a team together for the 2020-21 season, but coming out with some new gear for fans to don during the upcoming season.
Wolves owner Andreas Johansson says they are coming out with a full range of apparel that he feels will appeal to the fan base.
The in-house campaign is a branding Johansson says he hopes will strengthen the team’s connection to the community.
“We’ve got some great stuff coming out. Relative, full range. Sweaters, t-shirts, hats, beanies, jackets. Anything really. Part of what we want to do aside from having success on the ice is just very strong branding and very strong community connection. And the way that both me and coach see it is the more people out there that wear Wolves merchandise, that attend our games, that spread the message- It’s just gonna grow the awareness of the team and we truly want to be Watertown’s team," said Johansson.
Sunday Sports Scores
Boys NAC Soccer
- Massena 2, Salmon River 0
Girls NAC Soccer
- St. Regis Falls 1, St. Lawrence C. 0
- Massena 6, Salmon River 1
- Lisbon 4, Norwood Norfolk 0
- Hammond 3, Edwards Knox 0
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.