SUNY system lays out spring semester plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The SUNY college system has laid out it’s plan for the spring semester and it includes not having a spring break.
According to a press release out Sunday, the spring semester for all SUNY schools will start in person on February 1st.
Each student will be required to quarantine for 7 days before heading back to campus, and must take a COVID-19 test when they arrive.
In addition, the SUNY system has cancelled spring break to limit the potential spread of the virus.
Masks will be required at all times even when social distancing in campus facilities.
You can learn more about the SUNY system’s comprehensive plan by visiting their website.
