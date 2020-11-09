Courts go virtual in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Local courts in Lewis County are going virtual because of Increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
People with cases scheduled for Tuesday in Village of Lowville, Town of Watson, and Town of Greig courts should contact their attorney if they have one.
That also goes for cases in Town of Lewis Court on Thursday and Town of Osceola Court on Tuesday, November 17.
People with traffic tickets in the Lowville, Greig, Lewis, and Osceola court can either appear virtually or ask for an adjournment.
Traffic matters in the Watson court have been adjourned. Contact the court for the next court date.
