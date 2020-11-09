Parishville man accused of menacing during domestic incident

By 7 News Staff | November 9, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 6:48 AM

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Parishville man has been charged in what St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are calling a physical domestic incident on Saturday.

Deputies say 23-year-old Austin Miller was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned virtually by Clifton town court and released on his own recognizance.

The court issued a “refrain from” order of protection against him.

