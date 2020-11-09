Warm & sunny weather continues

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - That gorgeous weather we had over the weekend will continue for another couple of days.
Early morning temperatures Monday were mostly in the 30s and 40s.
We’ll end up with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Average highs for this time of year are in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be a nice day, too, with sunny skies and highs around 70.
Rain is likely on Wednesday, Veterans Day. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
We end up with more seasonable temperatures after that.
There will be sunshine and highs in the upper 40s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
