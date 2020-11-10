Train derailment reported in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 108 car freight train derailed in the vicinity of Washington Street shortly after 6 PM, Potsdam police said in a press release Tuesday night.
Police said there were no injuries or contamination and “there is no immediate danger to the public,” police said.
“Screeching and rumbling so loud. And finally I saw the train car just come like right of the track," said Potsdam resident Chelle LaClare.
“It ran along for a few feet and then it popped back on. And you can see a huge scrape mark on the ground.”
The Watertown Times quoted fire officials who said the tanker cars on the train were empty, but other cars were carrying loads of lumber.
CSX, operator of the rail line, was notified, police said and was working Tuesday evening to clear rail crossings in the village but as of mid-evening Tuesday, crossings at Pine Street, Elderkin Street, Washington Street, Walnut Street, Larnard Street and Cherry Street were all closed to vehicle and foot traffic.
Police said the crossings would likely be closed for several hours. Crews were waiting for heavy equipment to arrive late Tuesday night.
