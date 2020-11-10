Watertown fires city’s Parks & Recreation superintendent

As outlined in Mr. Farley’s report, a public hearing held in June uncovered nine instances of misconduct that warranted disciplinary actions, three of which warranted termination. We encourage members of the public to read this report, which details Ms. Gardner’s attempts to use members of City Council and the media for an “on-going campaign to influence City Council members to act against her immediate supervisor on issues which had nothing to do with harassment or discrimination by the employee’s immediate supervisor.” As the report details, Ms. Gardner’s inability to utilize “compensatory time” and her opposition to her supervisor’s plans to save taxpayer dollars by consolidating City departments appear to be the major drivers behind Ms. Gardner’s actions.