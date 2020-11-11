Anna Rose Cooley, 88, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anna Rose Cooley, 88, passed away on November 10, 2020 with her family at her bedside. Her family honored her life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Anna was born on May 12, 1932 in Massena, daughter of the late Charles W. and Margaret (Clement) Corpron. Her marriage ended in divorce but blessed her with two sons, Lon and Lee. As a mother, she was understanding and wise.
She was Senior Stenographer at SUNY Canton. Anna took courses and learned how to refinish furniture, enjoyed camping with her family, and traveling the state of Florida. Family was the center of her life and the core of her love.
Anna is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Lee and Peggy Cooley of Potsdam and Lon and Sheila Cooley of Oswego, six grandchildren: Jessica Little, Ashley Bressett, Ryan Cooley, Alex Cooley, Josh Cooley and Sarah Cooley, five great grandchildren: Justice, Aubrianna, Gavin, Noah, and McKinlee. She was predeceased by three siblings: Charles M. Corpron, Gloria Partlow and Lillian Loffler.
Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Anna’s honor, please consider donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc., 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Memories and condolences can be shared with www.hammillfh.com.
