Carthage Middle School moves to remote instruction immediately

TOWN OF CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Carthage Central Middle School will be moving to remote learning for November 12 and November 13.
The district said on it’s website that an employee at the middle school has tested positive for COVID-19.
Middle schoolers will head back to school for in person instruction Monday, November 16.
The move to remote learning will allow time to perform contact tracing which slows the spread of COVID-19.
The school district asks that if you are contacted by Lewis or Jefferson County Public Health, to follow their recommendations.
Carthage Central School District also reminds you to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and to wear your mask.
You can find the districts remote learning plan on their website.
