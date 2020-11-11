Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon kicks off 20th year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 20th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon kicked off Wednesday.
In partnership with Samaritan Medical Center, the Border 106.7 broadcasts live for 3 consecutive days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., asking for the north country’s financial support for local Children’s Miracle Network kids.
This year’s radiothon will feature stories of 8 children who’ve been helped by CMN.
“It’s incredibly rewarding to be a part of this whole thing. We’re giving hope to north country families and the listeners are the ones that are doing it. I’m so grateful to them. They’re incredible,” said DJ Johnny Spezzano.
The radiothon raised more than $140,000 last year.
