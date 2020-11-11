Copenhagen middle school students switch to remote learning

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With three positive COVID-19 cases at Copenhagen Central School, the district’s middle schoolers will be going to remote learning.
In a letter to the school community, superintendent Scott Connell says contact tracing by Lewis County Public Health has identified 11 students and six teachers who need to quarantine.
“If you have not been contacted, you will not be required to quarantine,” Connell wrote.
And because of the number of teachers who are now unavailable, students in grades 6-8 will learn from home full time from Thursday, November 12 to Friday, November 20.
Students in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade and grades 9-12 will continue in-person classes.
