Crossings reopened following Potsdam train derailment

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some railroad crossings are open Wednesday morning after a train derailed in Potsdam Tuesday and blocked several crossings.
Potsdam village police said Wednesday morning that the Cherry, Larnard, and Pine street crossings are open.
They urge people who cross railroad tracks to exercise caution because workers from CSX – which operates the rail line – are still clearing the tracks and there could be debris.
The 108-car freight train derailed in the vicinity of Washington Street shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Crossings at Pine Street, Elderkin Street, Washington Street, Walnut Street, Larnard Street, and Cherry Street were all closed to vehicle and foot traffic.
Police said Tuesday there were no injuries or contamination and “there is no immediate danger to the public."
“Screeching and rumbling so loud. And finally, I saw the train car just come like right off the track,” said Potsdam resident Chelle LaClare.
“It ran along for a few feet and then it popped back on,” she said, and you can see a huge scrape mark on the ground."
The Watertown Times quoted fire officials who said the tanker cars on the train were empty, but other cars were carrying loads of lumber.
