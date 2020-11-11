Cuomo: bars, restaurants, gyms must close at 10 p.m., private gatherings limited

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Calling them “main spreaders of COVID,” Governor Andrew Cuomo announced all State Liquor Authority-licensed bars and restaurants must close at 10 p.m. due to COVID-19.
However, Cuomo said curbside food pickup or delivery will be permitted after 10 p.m. Alcohol to-go is not permitted.
Gyms, which Cuomo said are also sources of coronavirus infections, will be required to shut down at 10 p.m.
In addition, no more than 10 people are permitted at a private gathering, he said. The governor clarified he’s not asking single households with more than 10 people to split up.
Cuomo said the limit is due to COVID spread resulting from small indoor gatherings, including Halloween parties, which have become a major cause of cluster activity across the state.
The new rules go into effect Friday as hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in New York state are at their highest level since June.
“If we don’t get the compliance and the numbers don’t come down, we will back off more. You have some scientists who believe we’re going to go back to a closedown. I’m just praying that doesn’t happen,” said Cuomo.
Cuomo said a next step could be further restricting the number of indoor diners.
He said Wednesday’s statewide COVID positivity rate, not including micro-cluster zones, was around 2.5 percent.
Cuomo said 21 New Yorkers died Tuesday from the virus.
