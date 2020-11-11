Edwin R. “Ed” Smalling, 79, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edwin R. “Ed” Smalling, 79, native of Alexandria Bay, passed away Sunday, November 8th, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam, NY.
He was born October 3, 1941 in Alexandria Bay, son of Norbert and Flora Smalling. He graduated from Alexandria Central High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Springfield College, and his master’s degree from Ithaca College.
He married Nancy Beaulieu on August 29, 1982 in Fonda, NY.
Ed taught and coached at Gloversville High School for 15 years. He then went into the restaurant and motel business at Poplars Inn. He later was coach and athletic director at Johnstown High School, retiring in 1993. After retiring, he bought and sold antiques on Ebay. Ed had always dreamed of having a camp on the St. Lawrence River and in 2008 he built a home on #9 Island.
Besides his wife, Nancy, he is survived by two stepsons, Mark (Patricia) Roten, Johnstown, NY and Richard (Angelia) Beaulieu, Jr., Marietta, GA and a stepdaughter, Shannon Beaulieu, Florida, three grandchildren and three nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Norbert Smalling.
Graveside services will be planned for the spring of 2021 at Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s name to River Hospital Foundation, PO Box 567, Alexandria Bay, NY, 13607,or www.riverhospital.org.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay, NY.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.