Fort Drum wreath-laying honors veterans

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A wreath-laying ceremony on Fort Drum Tuesday honored the men and women who’ve served in recognition of Veterans Day.
A small group gathered beneath the memorial flagpole on post for the annual wreath-laying, which was followed by the playing of taps.
10th Mountain Division soldiers and civilians took the opportunity to remember and salute those who have served in our nation’s armed forces.
“We recognize that we raise our right hand and we swear to an oath to the constitution of the United States of America and for what it stands,” said acting senior commander Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, “and for that we should all say ‘thank you’ to our veterans.”
For those who couldn’t make it, the 10th Mountain Division streamed the ceremony on Facebook.
