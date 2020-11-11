CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gene P. Knight, 67, of Canton died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Gene was born September 9, 1953 in Indian Springs, Nevada; son to the late Gene C. and Betty (Walz) Knight. He graduated from Merino Valley High School in Sunny Mead, CA in 1971. Gene retired from Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg, where he taught vocational construction and wood working. Gene was a member of the Free Mason’s, enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing guitar, being outdoors and hunting.
Gene is survived by a son, Zachariah (Elizabeth) Knight of Colorada; a daughter, Zoe Knight of Massachusetts; a granddaughter, Evelyn Harrison; two sisters, Pam (John) Yaremko of Georgia and Debbie (Joe) White of Russell and by several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Gene will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Gene P. Knight are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
