Gerald R. Michaud, 85, of Brasher Falls

The family of Gerald are very thankful to Nathaniel and Connie and the LBSH staff for their support that allowed Dad to live independently for as long as possible and reconnect with old friends and make new friends over the past two years. Also, a thank you to the United Helpers Riverledge staff for their care during the past 30 days. Dad loved the food, the Physical Therapists and the Care Providers. A heartfelt thank you goes to the Claxton-Hepburn team who allowed us to fulfill his final wishes. Because of their compassion we were able to spend his last hours together. They took the time to thank him for his Military Service and recognize how hard working he was in operating the gravel pit into his 80th year.