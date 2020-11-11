Highlights & scores: Canton wins NAC Central Division

By 7 News Staff | November 11, 2020 at 8:16 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 8:17 AM

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton was at Potsdam in girls' Northern Athletic Conference soccer Tuesday.

- In the first half, Canton’s Hailee Duvall lifts a direct kick into the box. Hannah Reed directs the ball into the net. Golden Bears lead 1-0.

- At the other end, Keely Towne slides the ball to Kennedy Emerson who -- from the end-line -- lasers a perfect shot just inside the opposite post, tying the game 1-1.

- In the second half, Etta Coburn takes the corner kick. In a wild scramble, Potsdam keeper Taylor Benda makes two desperate saves, but Reed lifts a shot over the fallen goalie for what would prove to be the game-winning score.

Canton beat Potsdam 2-1 to capture first place in the Central Division.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys' high school soccer

Canton 2, Potsdam 0

Hermon-DeKalb 3, Morristown 2

Edwards-Knox 4, Hammond 0

Girls' high school soccer

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Madrid-Waddington 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 1, St. Lawrence Central 0

Canton 2, Potsdam 1

Edwards-Knox, Hammond -- postponed

Heuvelton 2, Nowood-Norfolk 0

