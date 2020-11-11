Highlights & scores: Canton wins NAC Central Division

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton was at Potsdam in girls' Northern Athletic Conference soccer Tuesday.
- In the first half, Canton’s Hailee Duvall lifts a direct kick into the box. Hannah Reed directs the ball into the net. Golden Bears lead 1-0.
- At the other end, Keely Towne slides the ball to Kennedy Emerson who -- from the end-line -- lasers a perfect shot just inside the opposite post, tying the game 1-1.
- In the second half, Etta Coburn takes the corner kick. In a wild scramble, Potsdam keeper Taylor Benda makes two desperate saves, but Reed lifts a shot over the fallen goalie for what would prove to be the game-winning score.
Canton beat Potsdam 2-1 to capture first place in the Central Division.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Canton 2, Potsdam 0
Hermon-DeKalb 3, Morristown 2
Edwards-Knox 4, Hammond 0
Girls' high school soccer
Colton-Pierrepont 1, Madrid-Waddington 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 1, St. Lawrence Central 0
Canton 2, Potsdam 1
Edwards-Knox, Hammond -- postponed
Heuvelton 2, Nowood-Norfolk 0
