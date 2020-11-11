Judith A. Desormeaux, 79, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Judith A. Desormeaux, 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital with her family at her side.
Funeral services are private at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur, NY.
Judy was born on February 1, 1941, the daughter of Edward and Hazel (McDonald) Narrow.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1959 and attended nursing school.
David and Judy were married on September 11, 1971.
Judy was a mother, a homemaker, and had served two terms as the Antwerp Town Clerk.
She enjoyed time spent in her flower garden, reading books, especially by Stephen King and Dean Koontz, cooking/baking, and was a member of the Gouverneur Business Women. Judy also enjoyed spending time with family and enjoyed the holidays, especially Halloween. She was a member of the choir for the Christmas cantata, celebrated at the Presbyterian Church annually.
Judy is survived by her loving husband David, her children Joe and Tara, Bruce and Claudia, and Torie, her grandchildren Reagan, Saree, Anna, Jada, Arizona, Zachery, and her great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and her special friends Amy and Diane. Judy is predeceased by her parents Ed and Hazel, her two daughters Trina and Millette, and her brother Fred Narrow.
Memorial donations in memory of Judy are encouraged to a charity of one’s choice. The family of Judy would also like to extend a special thank you and note of gratitude to the staff of Gouverneur Hospital and the office of Dr. George Dodds for the outstanding and compassionate care Judy and her family received in her final days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.