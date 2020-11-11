At least 35 new COVID cases reported in region, 10 hospitalized

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported at least 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are at least 10 people in Jefferson and Lewis counties who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County Public Health did not release numbers Wednesday due to the Veterans Day holiday, but Joe Lightfoot, county legislature chair, told us at least 17 additional people have tested positive, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 527.
There was no information about hospitalizations or quarantines.
There were 6 new cases to report in Jefferson County Wednesday.
Three people are hospitalized; 44 people are in mandatory isolation and 360 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 405 positive cases and performed 29,434 tests.
The county says 357 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County announced 12 new COVID cases Wednesday.
The county has had a total of 214 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 76 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Wednesday that 7 people are hospitalized and 55 are in isolation.
Another 287 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 159 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
