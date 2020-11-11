Margaret J. LaDue Vaillancourt, 91, of Massena

Margaret worked for a time at the Mica Plant in Massena and later at various restaurants in Massena. A devout Catholic, she was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart. She was also a member of the Massena Senior Citizens and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing home activities, sewing, playing bingo, and loved going to find goodies at local bazaars. Margaret also enjoyed traveling and bowling having belonged to the Hit or Miss League for many years. Above all her enjoyments, her family was her greatest – especially her grandbabies.