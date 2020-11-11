Massena High School moves to remote learning starting Nov. 12

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena High School students will learn remotely starting November 12th.
This move will also include the career and technical students who attend programs in Norwood and last until November 20th.
The district said on their Facebook page that 2 students at the high school and one student J. William Leary Junior High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
J. William Leary Junior High School switched to remote learning earlier in the week.
Staff that have not been instructed to quarantine can report to work for implementing remote instruction.
The school district says they are working closely with St. Lawrence County Public Health as they work on contact tracing efforts and will notify any students or employees who may have been exposed.
If you would like to seek COVID-19 testing you can do so through local hospital systems:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
You can read the full statement from their Facebook page below:
