Morning Checkup: 20th annual CMN Radiothon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 20th annual Radiothon for Children’s Miracle Network at Samaritan Medical Center kicks off today (Wednesday).
Johnny Spezzano from The Border 106.7 and Bonnie Eppolito from the Samaritan Foundation talked about the three-day Radiothon during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
The event airs on on The Border and 94 Rock.
People are encouraged to become “miracle makers” by donating $20 in honor of the 20 years of Radiothon.
You can call 315-755-KIDS to donate or text BORDERKIDS to 51555.
All money stays local.
